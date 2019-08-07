Injury problems have hampered Danny Welbeck in recent years, and he made just 14 appearances for Arsenal last season. Photo: @WatfordFC/Twitter

LONDON – Watford signed England striker Danny Welbeck from Arsenal on a free transfer Wednesday. The 28-year-old signed a permanent contract, Watford said.

Welbeck was a free agent after spending five years with Arsenal, having made his name with Manchester United, with whom he won the Premier League in 2013.

Injury problems have hampered Welbeck in recent years, and he made just 14 appearances for Arsenal last season, his last action coming in November when he suffered an ankle problem.

Welbeck has earned 42 international caps with England, including one 2018 World Cup appearance against Belgium, with the last of those caps coming against Switzerland last September. He has also scored 16 international goals.

