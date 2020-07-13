David de Gea wants to help Manchester United lift the big trophies

LONDON- Goalkeeper David de Gea will not be content with personal accolades and needs to win more major trophies at Manchester United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

De Gea, 29, has won United's Player of the Year award four times since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2011, but the club have won the Premier League just once during his nine seasons at Old Trafford.

They have also won the FA Cup, Europa League and League Cup once during his stay.

"I don't think he will be happy until he wins more of the bigger trophies. Staying at Manchester United in this time and not having won more, I think that's something that he will feel is a black dot in his career," Solskjaer told British media.

"I don't think David is that type who cares about personal awards, he wants the team to lift the big ones as well."