West Ham United boss David Moyes believes managers do not want to speak out about VAR controversies because they are either ignored, fined or both. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta launched a furious tirade against the decision to allow Anthony Gordon's winning goal for Newcastle last weekend.

But West Ham chief Moyes feels managers of clubs outside the elite group usually do not get listened to, and when they are noticed they get hit in the pocket. "We're all pretty disappointed with lots of aspects but we're also all very much in favour of trying to make it work," said Moyes. "I just think we've all been disappointed with some of the officiating this season. My single opinion wouldn't matter a jot. They'll do what they need to do.

"When we're putting it over it's not getting much clout at the other end. You can ask us but we feel that we're not getting an awful lot back when we're giving it back to the officials or whoever." Moyes, whose side host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday, said the focus tended to be on incidents at the top clubs. "It's as if people don't think that some other clubs have the same problems, the same VAR problems, the same decision-making," he said. "It doesn't get the same highlight. We're all pretty disappointed by what we've been getting back.

"We don't want to do it because managers will be fined for speaking out of turn. Most managers don't want to say anything about it because we know we're locked down." Newcastle manager Eddie Howe lamented on Friday that his team's 1-0 win against Arsenal at St James' Park was overshadowed by the VAR controversy. Victory lifted Newcastle to sixth in the Premier League table, but Howe said it was "sad" that the post-match discussion focused on the goal decision.

"One of my big things was when a player scores and has that instant high of scoring a goal and celebrating, you risk that getting taken away and that sits uncomfortably with me," he said. "I think there's been real benefits with VAR, there's aspects of it that do work but my big thing will be when a game ends it should be about the players, about the football, about what we've seen. "The main focus should not be about the referees or VAR. I think that's very dangerous. We beat Arsenal and played very well."