Manchester United have not committed to signing reinforcements in January as it is difficult to recruit the right players during the mid-season transfer window, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Wednesday.
Solskjaer, who sanctioned the departures of forwards Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the close season without acquiring replacements, conceded last month that his squad was light, especially after injuries to several key players.
"On transfers we always look at the long term. It might be one, two or none in January," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Thursday's Europa League match against Partizan Belgrade at Old Trafford.
"The summer window is the one we always look to. You cannot really do too many good deals in January."
United are top of Group L in the Europa League and the Norwegian manager said he trusted his young core to step up in the absence of injured seniors.