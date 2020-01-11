Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal of the game with teammate Tammy Abraham, during the English Premier League soccer match against Burnley at Stamford Bridge in London on Saturday. Photo: Victoria Jones/AP

LONDON – Chelsea made amends for some recent poor home form on Saturday, thumping Burnley 3-0 with goals from Jorginho, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi's first in the Premier League. The home side looked sharp from the kickoff and earned a penalty in the 26th minute when Matthew Lowton caught Willian's legs as the Brazilian raced down the left. Brazilian born Italian Jorginho sent Nick Pope the wrong way from the spot.

Chelsea top scorer Abraham headed Chelsea's second from a Reece James cross, the ball slipping through Pope's hands on the way into the net.

Abraham's fellow youth-team graduate Hudson-Odoi made it three home goals for Chelsea for the first time in the league this season when he poked in from a cross by captain Cesar Azpilicueta four minutes after the break.

Burnley had enjoyed a couple of bright moments in the first half. Jeff Hendrick put the ball in the net in the 18th minute but captain Ben Mee was marginally offside in the build-up. Mee came close in the 36th minute but Ross Barkley cleared his point-blank downward header off the line.