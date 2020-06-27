Don't let them knock us off our perch, Dimitar Berbatov tells Man United players

CAPE TOWN – Dimitar Berbatov says Manchester United players need to be motivated by Liverpool’s Premier League win, and make sure they don’t catch their record of 20 titles. Liverpool were confirmed as Premier League champions when Chelsea beat Manchester City on Thursday night, winning their first league title in 30 years, and moved to within one of Manchester United’s record of 20 league title wins. Speaking to Betfair on Friday, Berbatov said his former club’s players needed to ensure that Liverpool don’t win another title. “I never thought Liverpool would be so dominant again,” Berbatov said. “Klopp has been there for five years, and it shows when you find the right guy and stick by them, things come your way, it might be a while without titles while the manager adjusts, but then the success will come,” said the Bulgarian.

“When I was a player at Old Trafford, we thought United’s success would go on forever, Liverpool are now dangerously close to United’s record, and I’m sure they’d love to equal that.

“I’m not at United anymore, I can’t stop it from happening, but I hope th current players will see Liverpool getting closer and try make sure it never happens.

“They suffered and waited for so long, the way they play now, the way they won it will give them more ambition to win more. Klopp can make them title contenders for years to come.

“The United lads shouldn’t need a message from anyone to tell them, they can’t let them equal the record and dominate again. If they do then we have a problem. They will have seen Liverpool last night, they will know they are close to the record and they mist do everything to stop this happening.

“You want to be on top yourself and not let anyone take over, so they need to up their intensity. The United players cannot let Liverpool knock them off the perch that we fought so hard to take as our own,” added Berbatov.

IOL Sport