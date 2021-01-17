Double for John Stones as Manchester City crush Crystal Palace to go second

MANCHESTER - Manchester City steamed into second place in the Premier League with defender John Stones scoring an unlikely double in a 4-0 demolition of visiting Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Stones, closing in on 100 Premier League appearances for City, headed his first league goal for the club after a sublime cross by Kevin de Bruyne in the 26th minute.

Ilkay Gundogan curled in a delightful second goal 11 minutes after the interval before Stones was in the right place to fire home a loose ball with his left foot in the 68th minute.

Raheem Stirling crowned a superb second-half City display with an unstoppable free kick into the top corner late on.