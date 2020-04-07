Dutchman Van Dijk wants to become 'Liverpool legend'

LONDON – Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk wants to become a "Liverpool legend" and says there is nothing stopping the Premier League club achieving "incredible things".

The 28-year-old, who joined Liverpool in January 2018, has helped the club win the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup. They were also just two wins away from their first English league title in 30 years when the season was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Premier League has been suspended indefinitely due to the pandemic, with 1.27 million people infected globally and over 70,000 dead, according to a Reuters tally.

Asked how he would like to be remembered for his spell at Anfield, Van Dijk told Spanish newspaper Sport: "As a Liverpool legend. I want to achieve incredible things here.