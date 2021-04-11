Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood seal Man Utd comeback win at Tottenham

LONDON – Late goals by Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood sealed Manchester United a 3-1 comeback win against Tottenham Hotspur, cementing their place in the Premier League top-four while the London club's hopes of joining them looked slim on Sunday.

Cavani had a goal controversially ruled out in a an otherwise dull first half shortly before Son Heung-min gave Tottenham a 40th-minute lead with their first shot on target.

The second half was far more lively with United dominant.

Fred equalised from close range just before the hour-mark and Cavani then made up for his first-half frustration by diving to head home in the 79th minute.

The closest Tottenham came to an equaliser was when Cavani headed an attempted clearance against his own crossbar.