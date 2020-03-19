England's Football League aims to complete season, sets up £50 million fund

MANCHESTER – England's Football League, representing the three divisions below the Premier League, said it is aiming to complete the current season and has put in place a £50 million ($57.92 million) fund to help with the impact of the coronavirus on clubs.

"The primary objective, in order to protect competition integrity, is to deliver a successful conclusion to the 2019/20 season, subject to the over-riding priority around health and well-being," the EFL, which represents 72 clubs, said on Wednesday.

There have been a number of ideas floated for shortening or voiding the season but the EFL said it remained committed to getting the season completed but was not able to offer a date for resumption.

"The EFL is continuing regular dialogue with the government and relevant health authorities and, as and when more information is known regarding the scale and extent of the coronavirus outbreak in this country, a decision will be taken on the resumption of the League’s fixtures," the league said.

It added that league officials were in touch with the Football Association and the Premier League and other stakeholders to ensure a "joined-up and collaborative approach."