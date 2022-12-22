Erik ten Hag sees future for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Manchester United

Manchester — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has a future at the club after the defender impressed in a 2-0 League Cup win over Burnley. United took the lead when Wan-Bissaka sent a cross into the six-yard box to set up Christian Eriksen from close range before Marcus Rashford made it 2-0.

Ten Hag said Wan-Bissaka, who has struggled with injuries this season and has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, is slowly but surely finding his feet. " ... Aaron Wan-Bissaka, it is clear he has a future (here)," Ten Hag told reporters on Wednesday. "He's had some good years with United, but from the start of this season he had a lot of illnesses and injuries, and so was running behind ... "His fitness levels are getting better, his performance levels are getting better.