Erik ten Hag skipping Ajax post-season trip to start work on Manchester United rebuild

Ten Hag, who was named United manager last month to take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick, arrives at Old Trafford having led Ajax to their third consecutive Eredivisie title.

Amsterdam - Erik ten Hag said he will not travel with Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam for their post-season trip to Curacao and will instead turn his attention to his new role as Manchester United manager.

"Yes, there will be a party with the entire (Ajax) staff but that will be it. I will not be joining them to Curacao. I think that's understandable," Ten Hag said after his final match with Ajax on Sunday, a 2-2 draw at Vitesse.

Confirmed, Erik ten Hag will arrive in Manchester on Monday to begin his new chapter as new Man Utd head coach. 🔴🛩 #MUFC



Mitchell van der Gaar will be part of his coaching staff, work in progress also for Steve McClaren to join them. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2022

"There's a lot of work to be done at United. There's a lot of work at every club. A manager's job is especially focused on the preparations for next season. And there's a lot of work to be done in that regard.

"Regarding the staff, there are several things that need to be organised. Also regarding the team and over the next several days, or actually as of Monday, we will be focusing on that intensively."