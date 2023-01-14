Everton board told to stay away from Saints game over fans protest

London — Everton's board of directors have been told to stay away from their Premier League game against Southampton due to a "real and credible threat to their safety and security". Furious Everton fans are planning a sit-in protest at Goodison Park in the wake of their team's plunge into the relegation zone.

After narrowly avoiding the drop last season, Everton are once again deep in trouble amid mounting criticism of boss Frank Lampard and owner Farhad Moshiri. With Everton desperately needing a win against bottom of the table Southampton, the atmosphere would become even more toxic if the Toffees lose. Everton said chairman Bill Kenwright, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp will "reluctantly" stay away on the advice of security advisors.

"The board members received the instruction following malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence received by the club and increasing incidents of anti-social behaviour — including targeted physical aggression — at recent home matches," an Everton statement said. "This is an unprecedented decision for Everton Football Club — never before has our entire board of directors been ordered not to attend a match on safety grounds. It is a profoundly sad day for Everton and Evertonians." Billionaire owner Moshiri has fired five bosses, Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, Marco Silva and Rafael Benitez, during almost seven years in charge of Everton.

