Everton midfielder Andre Gomes could make a return this season after undergoing successful ankle surgery following his horrific injury last weekend, manager Marco Silva said on Thursday.
The Portugal international fractured and dislocated his right ankle in the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Sunday after landing off balance at speed following a tackle from Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min.
"It's not easy to give a sure date about when he will return, feedback from the medical staff is it is possible we will see him playing again this season," Silva told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Southampton.
"It looks like a really serious injury, but everything went really well and we hope we can see him playing again this season. Of course, we are not sure."
Son was shown a red card, which was later overturned by the FA, for his part in the incident and was in tears in the dressing room afterwards.