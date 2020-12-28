SportSoccerPremier League
FILE - Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Reuters
FILE - Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Reuters

Everton's home game against Man City postponed due to Covid-19 cases

By Reuters Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

MANCHESTER – Everton’s Premier League soccer match at home to Manchester City on Monday has been called off due to fresh Covid-19 cases reported at City, the clubs announced.

City returned a number of new positive cases for Covid-19 after confirming four positives last week, which included striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker.

City will miss out on an opportunity to go second on the Premier League table, while Everton were hoping to go level on points with league leaders Liverpool.

The game between the two clubs is yet to be rescheduled.

Reuters

Share this article:

Related Articles