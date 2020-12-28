Everton's home game against Man City postponed due to Covid-19 cases

MANCHESTER – Everton’s Premier League soccer match at home to Manchester City on Monday has been called off due to fresh Covid-19 cases reported at City, the clubs announced.

City returned a number of new positive cases for Covid-19 after confirming four positives last week, which included striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker.

City will miss out on an opportunity to go second on the Premier League table, while Everton were hoping to go level on points with league leaders Liverpool.

The game between the two clubs is yet to be rescheduled.

Reuters