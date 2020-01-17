Everton forward Richarlison will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to West Ham United with a minor knee injury, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday. Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Everton forward Richarlison will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to West Ham United with a minor knee injury, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday. The 22-year-old Brazil international, who last month signed a contract extension until 2024, has scored eight league goals in 22 games this season including the winner against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

"We'll be without Richarlison for this game," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"He had a little problem yesterday on his knee in training. He had a little twist but nothing special -- a minor problem. I hope he'll be available on Tuesday against Newcastle United.

"We will be without Gylfi Sigurdsson (for West Ham). He has a minor groin issue. We're also recovering Alex Iwobi and I think he can play the next game (against Newcastle)."