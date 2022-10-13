Ex-Manchester United defender Patrice Evra faces judgement over homophobic insults

Paris — Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra will face judgement in a minor court in Paris next week for making homophobic insults in 2019, sources told AFP on Thursday. Evra, 41, who retired from playing three years ago after also winning 81 caps for France, faced charges brought by two charities "for public insults towards a group of people based on their sexual orientation".

Following United's Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain in March 2019, Evra made comments on social media towards the French club. "Paris, you are gays... Here, it's men that talk," Evra said. In May, an investigating judge said Evra had spoken in a "private sphere for the production of a video which was then published on Snapchat".