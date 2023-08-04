Ex-Premier League star doesn’t believe Mason Mount is good enough for Manchester United

Opinionated former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Manchester United made a mistake in signing Mason Mount from Chelsea. England midfielder Mount recently completed a move from Chelsea to Manchester United as Erik ten Hag looks to build on from an impressive first season in charge of the Reds.

However, speaking talkSPORT, Agbonlahor stated Mount wasn’t good enough to play for Ten Hag’s club as he was discussing a joint Aston Villa and Manchester United XI. "He doesn't even make the bench, mate. He's the last sub on the bench,“ said the former England forward. "Mason Mount is nowhere near making that team, nowhere near.

Mount is expected to link up with newly appointed captain Bruno Fernandes in the heart of Manchester United’s midfield. However, recent media reports suggest Ten Hag has been struggling to get the best out of the partnership. After joining United, Mount said he was looking forward to playing for his new club as they look to regain their former glories.

"It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. "Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.“ Manchester United begin the new season when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14.