Wolverhampton Wanderers' Patrick Cutrone celebrates scoring against West Ham United. Photo: Matthew Childs/Reuters

ROME – Fiorentina have signed striker Patrick Cutrone from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a loan deal due to become permanent in two years, the Florence club said late Friday. The 22-year-old Italian striker scored two goals from 12 appearances with the English Premier League side, where he signed in July after three seasons at AC Milan.

His tally with the Rossoneri, the club where he grew up, was of 27 goals from 90 games. He has one appearance with the Italian national team.

His arrival has been linked with the possible departure of La Viola forward Federico Chiesa, 22, which club owner Rocco Commisso is said to have mentioned in recent days.

Chiesa's market value is said to be close to 60 million euros. He is playing his fourth season at Fiorentina, where he scored 25 goals in 129 games.