Chelsea's in-form forward Christian Pulisic has shaken off a hip problem and will be available for Saturday's Premier League game at Manchester City, manager Frank Lampard said on Friday.
Pulisic sustained the injury in Chelsea's 2-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace earlier this month and missed the United States' CONCACAF Nations League matches against Canada and Cuba during the international break.
The 21-year-old former Borussia Dortmund player has been in superb form for third-placed Chelsea after a slow start to his career at Stamford Bridge, scoring five goals in his last three league matches.
"He didn't go (to the U.S. camp), he was struggling against Palace. He has been training and is in contention," Lampard told a news conference on Friday.
Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is a doubt for the match due to a hamstring issue he picked up on international duty with England.