Former FA chairman Dyke says current season must be completed

Former English Football Association chairman Greg Dyke said it would be nonsensical for the Premier League to abandon the current season and scratch the rankings, arguing it would lead to huge financial losses.

The Premier League has been suspended until at least April 4, following an emergency meeting sparked by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta testing positive for the virus last week.

Premier League chiefs and clubs will meet to discuss the options this week. Current FA boss Greg Clarke told The Times newspaper on the weekend that he did not think the season would be completed.

Dyke said scrapping the season would prove costly for the FA, thanks to unpaid broadcast fees and lawsuits from clubs, and said the Premier League could take advantage of the likely cancellation of Euro 2020 to play into August.

"You might have to play behind closed doors to fulfil the contracts for the broadcasters, otherwise they're not going to pay up and that could mean hundreds of millions of pounds. You may even have to play three matches a week to get them done," Dyke told The Times