Former Hammer Joe Cole could return as part of Moyes' coaching staff









Cole came through West Ham's academy before moving on to a starring role with Chelsea. Photo: Action Images West Ham United manager David Moyes said former England international Joe Cole is being considered for a return to the club in a coaching role. Cole came through West Ham's academy before moving on to Chelsea, where he won three Premier League titles and two FA Cups. He returned to West Ham in 2013. “We're looking at the team we're bringing in. Joe Cole is one of a lot of people who we've talked about and who we're considering,” Moyes told a news conference on Thursday. “I don't think we will have it (the backroom team) all together just now, it might be the summertime before I get my staff together.” Moyes confirmed he has failed to bring Stuart Pearce, who was on his coaching team during his previous spell at the London Stadium, back to the club. “Stuart Pearce did a great job here with me and I was pleased to have him. He was a big addition to the staff but Stuart's got quite a few things on in his own business,” the Scot added. “In the end, we've just chosen and decided that it will be better if we do something else.”

West Ham are set to re-sign goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough.

Moyes said Randolph's move has been delayed due to an injury concern.

“Darren's a goalkeeper we've identified we'd like to bring and at the moment he's just carrying a bit of an injury which he's had for several weeks,” the manager added. “We have to make sure that injury's completely healed, so that's where the delay is coming from at the moment. But I am very hopeful it will happen.”

Sky Sports reported West Ham have agreed a deal in principle to sign Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes on an 18-month loan without an option to buy.

When asked about the 21-year-old ahead of West Ham's league trip to Sheffield United on Friday, Moyes said: “We won't be bringing in a bundle of players, but obviously we'd like to add to the squad if we can. He's one name which we're talking about.”

“Maybe something has been done but I can't confirm that at the moment.”

“He's a young player with potential, probably more so for the future. He's got good pedigree and I'd like to bring in young players for the future, who we can look to build upon and get a nice strong young team.”

Since Moyes replaced Manuel Pellegrini as manager at the end of last month, West Ham have recorded back-to-back victories over Bournemouth and Gillingham.

Reuters



