West Ham United manager David Moyes said former England international Joe Cole is being considered for a return to the club in a coaching role.
Cole came through West Ham's academy before moving on to Chelsea, where he won three Premier League titles and two FA Cups. He returned to West Ham in 2013.
“We're looking at the team we're bringing in. Joe Cole is one of a lot of people who we've talked about and who we're considering,” Moyes told a news conference on Thursday. “I don't think we will have it (the backroom team) all together just now, it might be the summertime before I get my staff together.”
Moyes confirmed he has failed to bring Stuart Pearce, who was on his coaching team during his previous spell at the London Stadium, back to the club.
“Stuart Pearce did a great job here with me and I was pleased to have him. He was a big addition to the staff but Stuart's got quite a few things on in his own business,” the Scot added. “In the end, we've just chosen and decided that it will be better if we do something else.”