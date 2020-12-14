Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has died

PARIS - Gerard Houllier, the French coach who won the UEFA Cup, FA Cup and League Cup treble with Liverpool, has died aged 73.

Two of the French clubs Houllier managed, Paris Saint-Germain and Lens, confirmed he had died.

Houllier, who managed Liverpool from 1998 to 2004, died overnight Sunday to Monday after undergoing hart surgery. His career was blighted by health problems and he had to take a break in his time at Liverpool to recover from heart issues.

A great man and a great manager. Liverpool will be forever grateful. Gérard Houllier - Repose en paix ❤️ pic.twitter.com/36s13bglIB — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 14, 2020

He was also in charge of the French national team from 1992 to 1993, overseeing their failure to qualify for the 1994 finals in the United States.

Everyone at #MUFC joins the football world in expressing our sadness at the loss of Gerard Houllier.



We send our condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/lOUqkAJSDy — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 14, 2020

The cerebral Houllier played an important role in shaping Liverpool after the club that had won the league title consistently throughout the 1980s lost its way.