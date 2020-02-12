Former Spurs manager Pochettino 'would love' Premier League return









Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he would love to manage in the Premier League again. Photo: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo LONDON – Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he would love to manage in the Premier League again. The 47-year-old, whose five-year spell in charge of Tottenham ended in November, said he would not rush his return. "I would love to work in the Premier League," Pochettino told Sky Sports' "In The Pink" podcast. "It's going to be difficult, I know, and for now it's a moment to wait and we'll see what happens. "It's a moment of recovery, to think about yourself a little bit, and to be ready because in football always something can happen and you need to be ready."

Pochettino led Tottenham to the Champions League final last season, runners-up in the Premier League in 2016-17 and four consecutive top-four finishes.

And though he was replaced by Jose Mourinho at Tottenham after a poor start to the season, the Argentinian still believes he can do well at another club.

"I'm ready and waiting for a new challenge," he said. "I have the belief and confidence that the next challenge will be fantastic."

Pochettino said he could hold his head up high over his time at Tottenham.

"To apply a new philosophy and new ideas was very tough but I feel very proud with the success we had and to take Tottenham to a different level," he said.

"To play in the Champions League for three or four years and finish above Arsenal many times was a great legacy for us.

"To win a title would be a great reward but for us that is the legacy, to have the club and the stadium at Tottenham. That is more than winning titles."

dpa