LONDON – Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he would love to manage in the Premier League again.
The 47-year-old, whose five-year spell in charge of Tottenham ended in November, said he would not rush his return.
"I would love to work in the Premier League," Pochettino told Sky Sports' "In The Pink" podcast.
"It's going to be difficult, I know, and for now it's a moment to wait and we'll see what happens.
"It's a moment of recovery, to think about yourself a little bit, and to be ready because in football always something can happen and you need to be ready."