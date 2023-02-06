Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, February 6, 2023

Ghana winger Christian Atsu trapped under rubble following Turkey earthquake — report

Christian Atsu in action for Ghana during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

FILE - Christian Atsu in action for Ghana during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo: Ozan Kose/AFP

Published 1h ago

Cape Town — Concerns have grown over the wellbeing of Ghana winger Christian Atsu who is reportedly trapped under some rubble following deadly earthquake in Ghana.

Over 1 000 people have been killed, and many more have been reported as missing or injured in southern Turkey and Syria following Monday’s earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale.

According to reports, 31-year-old former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger, who has picked up 65 caps at international level, was one of those reported as missing.

Istanbul-based journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu tweeted: “Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut and Cristian Atsu were left under the rubble. Search and rescue teams are looking for two names.”

Atsu joined Hatayspor last July after spending some time in Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, he scored a stoppage-time winner as Hatayspor beat Kasımpaşa S.K. in their Turkish Super League clash.

IOL Sport

