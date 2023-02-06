Ghana winger Christian Atsu trapped under rubble following Turkey earthquake — report

Cape Town — Concerns have grown over the wellbeing of Ghana winger Christian Atsu who is reportedly trapped under some rubble following deadly earthquake in Ghana.
Over 1 000 people have been killed, and many more have been reported as missing or injured in southern Turkey and Syria following Monday’s earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale.
🚨🇹🇷 Hatayspor forward Cristian Atsu and director Taner Savut have been left under the rubble after the earthquake in Türkiye.— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) February 6, 2023
Search and rescue teams are looking them now, reports @yagosabuncuoglu. pic.twitter.com/S2IqRo46PK
According to reports, 31-year-old former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger, who has picked up 65 caps at international level, was one of those reported as missing.
American Jesse Marsch sacked by struggling Leeds United
Man City referred to disciplinary commission over alleged rule breaches
Kane living his dream after record breaking goal, now targets Shearer
Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal helps Tottenham beat Manchester City
Brennan Johnson fires Nottingham Forest clear of relegation trouble at Leeds United’s expense
WATCH: Rashford fires Man United to 2-1 win over Palace, Casemiro sees red
Istanbul-based journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu tweeted: “Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut and Cristian Atsu were left under the rubble. Search and rescue teams are looking for two names.”
Atsu joined Hatayspor last July after spending some time in Saudi Arabia.
Praying for some positive news, @ChristianAtsu20. 🙏🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/HQT6yZOmRB— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 6, 2023
On Sunday, he scored a stoppage-time winner as Hatayspor beat Kasımpaşa S.K. in their Turkish Super League clash.
IOL Sport