Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pleasing many as as the interim Manchester United boss. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Paul Scholes would have ‘no issues whatsoever’ with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer becoming the next Manchester United manager despite their Champions League blip.

The new Oldham boss believes that his former team-mate, currently in a caretaker role at Old Trafford following the departure of Jose Mourinho, should be given the job on a permanent basis.

Under Solskjaer, a rejuvenated United had won 10 and drawn one of 11 matches before Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat by Paris Saint-Germain.

That upturn has seen the Norwegian linked with taking the role on a permanent basis but United, who face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup tomorrow, are keeping an open mind, with Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino still in the frame. But Scholes said: ‘I’d have no issues whatsoever [with Solskjaer getting the job].

‘I know people will start to question him now because he’s lost a game but that was PSG. That could happen to the most experienced manager in the world. But I think for what he has done so far he definitely deserves a chance.’

Daily Mail