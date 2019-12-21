Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has labelled Manchester City's Pep Guardiola as the best manager in football, despite the Spaniard being questioned over his tactics for the first time in his career. Photo: John Sibley/Reuters

MADRID – Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane still believes Pep Guardiola is the best in the business despite the Manchester City boss being questioned in England for the first time with his side trailing Premier League leaders Liverpool by 14 points. Zidane will come up against Guardiola for the first time as a manager when their sides meet in a blockbuster tie in the Champions League last 16 next February.

"It will be special to face him, I respected him a lot as a player and I do as a coach, I think he is the best coach in the world," Zidane told a news conference ahead of his side's La Liga game at home to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

"He has proved himself throughout his career and of course I'm looking forward to facing his team."

The two midfielders only faced each other three times on the pitch, with Zidane joining Real as a player in 2001 just as Guardiola had called time on his rich career with Barcelona.