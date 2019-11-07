LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the world as the Premier League rivals gear up for Sunday's top-of-the-table clash at Anfield.
Leaders Liverpool have a six-point advantage over the defending champions and the match is a crucial one for both sides.
The build-up has been coloured by Guardiola saying Liverpool's Sadio Mane sometimes dived and then backtracking.
Klopp, who has taken a dig at City's "tactical fouling", drew a line under the verbal sparring on Thursday in an interview with Sky Sports television.
"We constantly get asked questions and sometimes we say what is in that second in our mind without thinking about anything else, that we are in public, that there is a camera," said the German.