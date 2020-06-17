Guardiola: Packed schedule puts money before safety of players

Pep Guardiola has warned the Premier League’s hasty return is risking player safety to stem financial damage caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Manchester City host Arsenal on Project Restart’s opening night, and Guardiola fears injuries will pile up over the coming weeks.

‘We are ready to play one game, but not another one three days later and then four days after that,’ said Guardiola, ahead of four City matches in 11 days.

‘Not just Man City, all the teams. We were in two months of holidays, lying on the sofa, and that’s why I think the players are not fully fit. But we have to finish the season because the economic damage to the clubs must be as little as possible.