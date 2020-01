FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during their FA Cup game against Port Vale. Photo: Andrew Yates/Reuters

MANCHESTER – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he will definitely be in charge at the Etihad Stadium next season, despite his club failing to keep up with runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool this term. After winning back-to-back Premier League titles in 2017–18 and 2018–19, Guardiola's City find themselves far behind Liverpool this season. They head into Saturday's match against Crystal Palace 14 points off the top spot.

This has led to speculation that Guardiola could move on after a successful spell in the English game.

But the Spaniard said he has no plans to quit before the end of his contract in 2021.

"Unless they sack me, I am staying, 100%," Guardiola told reporters.