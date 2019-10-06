MANCHESTER – Nerves affected Manchester City in their surprise 2-0 defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, according to manager Pep Guardiola whose side are now eight points behind leaders Liverpool after eight matches.
Wolves had three early chances to punish City's sloppy passing and lax defending and although the champions survived those opportunities, Guardiola said they impacted his team's approach.
"It was a bad day, sometimes it happens," said Guardiola, who pointed the finger more at wayward passing than his makeshift central defensive pairing of Nicolas Otamendi and Fernandinho.
"We started quite well and after we conceded two situations in our buildup where it's impossible to defend, we got a little bit nervous.
"We controlled them better in the second half but at the end with us attacking and people up front, we lost balls in positions it is so difficult and they were clinical.