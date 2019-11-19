Pep Guardiola will be staying at Manchester City according to his agent. Photo: Carl Recine/Reuters

MUNICH – Pep Guardiola's agent on Tuesday dismissed rumours the coach could return to Bayern Munich by insisting his client would remain with Premier League champions Manchester City, where he is contracted to 2021. "Pep has good memories of Munich and still has friends there," his agent Josep Maria Orotbig told the Bild newspaper. "But he has at no time shown interest in returning to Germany as a coach."

Orotbig had on Monday hinted a shock switch could be possible by telling spox.com "in football nothing is certain."

Bayern are seeking a new coach after the dismissal of Niko Kovac earlier this month. Hansi Flick will lead the German record champions until at least the turn of the year on an interim basis.

But a return for Guardiola, coach in Munich 2013-2016, seems out of the question.