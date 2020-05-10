Harry Maguire is the perfect Man United captain, says Bryan Robson
CAPE TOWN – Harry Maguire is the perfect man to lead Manchester United, said the club’s original Captain Marvel Bryan Robson.
Robson led the club between 1983 and 1994, and is widely regarded as one of their greatest ever captains.
“I thought it was deserved,” Robson said in the UTD Podcast about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to give the captain’s armband to the England defender.
“Harry had done really well in the World Cup with England. He did really well with Leicester City, so when you sign a player like him in a central position, a defender or a midfield player, I think that’s where the captaincy should come from,” said Robson.
“You’ve got to be a demanding figure for your team-mates, an organiser, and I think Harry portrayed that as soon as he came into the club.
“He wasn’t overawed about playing for Manchester United which was another good thing. So I think Ole’s made the right decision by giving Harry the captaincy.
“Since then, off the pitch, he’s had an influence on the boys as well, about how you should be a Manchester United player and doing the commercial stuff as well as looking after yourself off the pitch.
“I think he’s a top player, he’s got the right attitude to be a Manchester United captain and it’s a good decision by Ole,” said Robson.
IOL Sport