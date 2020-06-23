Hasenhuettl wary of threat posed by 'fantastic' Arsenal

Southampton are expecting a fierce battle on Thursday when they host an Arsenal side who are reeling from two straight defeats in the Premier League, manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal were outclassed by Manchester City 3-0 on their return to Premier League action after a three-month pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic before falling to a 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

"Arteta has a strong team, it’s never a good or bad moment to play them," Hasenhuettl told reporters in a virtual news conference ahead of Thursday's match. "It’s always difficult because they have fantastic players."

"Even if they have a few injuries, the quality is so great they can absolutely hit back immediately and if you give them a little space, they are unstoppable with their speed."

The 52-year-old manager has fond memories of this fixture, having overseen a 3-2 victory in his first home game in charge of Southampton after succeeding Mark Hughes as manager in December 2018.