Pressure on Unai Emery intensified following Saturday’s home draw with Southampton. Photo: Paul Childs/Reuters

Arsenal have started looking at candidates to replace Unai Emery amid growing dismay with their struggling manager. Pressure on the Spaniard intensified following Saturday’s home draw with Southampton, who are second from bottom in the Premier League table.

Marco Silva is also on the brink of being dismissed after a 2-0 home defeat by Norwich left his Everton side just four points above the relegation zone.

Alexandre Lacazette’s leveller in added time saved Arsenal from an embarrassing loss against Saints - but it did not prevent a fan backlash against Emery, who has been warned results must improve. The Arsenal hierarchy are prepared to give him longer to transform the club’s fortunes - but the process of finding a long-term replacement has begun.

Head of football Raul Sanllehi and technical director Edu are keen to give the Spaniard more time, but others at the top believe Emery should go.