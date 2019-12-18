Egyptian soccer star Mohamed Salah has been compared to Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona goal-machine Lionel Messi by former England coach Sam Allardyce. Photo: Kerstin Joensson/AP Photo

LIVERPOOL – Egyptian soccer star Mohamed Salah has been compared to Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona goal-machine Lionel Messi by former England coach Sam Allardyce. Salah scored a brace for his club Liverpool against Watford in an English Premier League (EPL) clash over the weekend - which prompted the words of praise from Allardyce.

The 27-year-old has scored 84 goals for Liverpool, as his team currently top the EPL log with 49 points with a 10-point cushion over second-placed Leicester City. Defending champions Manchester City are 14 points behind on 35 points.

“Well, the record says ‘yes’ (being the greatest ever Premier League goal scorer),” Allardyce told Talksport.

“It’s harder to keep that record up the more games you play, so if he stays at Liverpool and continues to score those goals, then yes.