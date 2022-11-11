How Benni McCarthy has helped Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford to fire again

Durban - Manchester United forward man Marcus Rashford has heaped praises on the influence of legendary South African striker Benni McCarthy.
The former Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United man was pinpointed by the Red Devils manager Eric Ten Hag at the beginning of the campaign to join his technical team as they sought to sharpen the club's strike force.
It appears McCarthy has done just that and has earned the respect of some of the biggest figures at the club.
🗣️ Marcus Rashford on Benni McCarthy: "He's definitely helped me a lot. To have them attack-minded coaches is good for us in the squad, he's always there speaking to us about these things." [Sky Sports]— UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) November 10, 2022
The England international has scored four goals and registered two assists in 13 matches this season, the same total he managed in 26 matches last season, earning himself a place in the Three Lions side set for the 2022 World Cup.
Rashford found the back of the net against Aston Villa in the League Cup on Thursday night and reflected in his Improved performances since McCarthy's arrival on Sky Sports News.
"He's helped me a lot. To have them attack-minded coaches is good for us in the squad, he's always there speaking to us about these things," said Rashford.
This wasn't the first time a Rashford goal has been attributed to the former Bafana Bafana international.
A moment following Rashford’s strike against West Ham was shared widely on social media about ago, Man United fans felt as though McCarthy was being thanked by Ten Hag’s assistant Mitchell van der Gaag.
The speedy forward scored an unfamiliar powerful header to hand United all three points against the Hammers at Old Trafford.
Following a brief handshake between Haag and Van Der Gaag, it seemed as though the assistant boss called out ‘Benni!’, to acknowledge the work he had done with Rashford.
@SmisoScribe