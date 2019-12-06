Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe said on Friday that he is "100% committed" to the Premier League club amid media speculation linking him to the vacant role at Everton.
British media said Howe, as well as former Everton boss David Moyes and Shanghai SIPG coach Vitor Pereira, were seen as leading contenders to replace Marco Silva, who was dismissed by the struggling Merseyside club on Thursday.
"First of all, I'm very disappointed for Marco," Howe told a news conference before Saturday's game against Liverpool.
"Secondly, I'm 100% committed to this club and I'm a little bit embarrassed with the speculation if I'm honest after our recent run of results."
Bournemouth crashed to their fourth straight league defeat with a 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace on Tuesday and sit 14th in the table with 16 points from 15 games.