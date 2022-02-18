’I call the shots,’ says Ralf Rangnick after calls for Harry Maguire sacking

Cape Town — Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has insisted that Harry Maguire will remain the club’s captain after calls for his removal by club legend Paul Parker. Maguire has struggled for form this season, which has led to many pundits, including Parker, to suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo should replace the England defender as captain.

“I don’t think Harry Maguire should be captain of Manchester United,” said Parker, speaking to BetfredTV. “He’s got too much going on in his own game to worry about rather than trying to lead a team which he’d only just joined and in a few seconds gets the captaincy. “I think that was more off his price tag rather than the side of him as a person, as a leader of men.

“And at the moment I think the one who should be captain is the one they all respect is David De Gea. Because to be a captain you have to respect a player. “De Gea has to be the most respected player in that United team because he’s the one who’s actually kept them in the position to be fourth in the league at this moment in time,” said the former United right back. However, Rangnick has come to Maguire’s defence, and said he was was the only person with the authority to decide his captain’s fate.

Rangnick also denied rumours that he’d suggested a change of captain in a meeting with Maguire and Ronaldo. “I must say this is absolute nonsense. I have never spoken with any player about a possible change of captaincy,” Rangnick said according to the Daily Mail. “Harry is fully aware of that and so is Cristiano and are all the other players. This has never been an issue for me.