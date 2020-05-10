I never expected Man United to sack me, says Louis van Gaal

CAPE TOWN – Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has described his final six months at the club, saying it was like having a noose around his neck as he was not aware what the club was up to.

Van Gaal, who was sacked after guiding United to FA Cup glory in 2016, spent two seasons at the clubs and promoted the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard who have become mainstays in the club’s first team.

“The hardest thing was trying to survive as Manchester United's manager when I had my head in a noose for six months,” the Dutchman said in his interview with The Mirror.

“From January until the end of the season, my wife Truus warned me. She is a woman – and a woman has an instinct for things like this.

“I did not see what Woodward was up to, but women have different qualities than men. I really did not sense that they were plotting something.