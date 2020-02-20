MANCHESTER – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is "100 percent" he will stay at the club despite the two-year ban from European football handed out by UEFA for serious breaches of Financial Fair Play rules.
There has been speculation over the Spaniard's future, given his side could be barred from competing in the next two Champions League campaigns but Guardiola, whose contract runs until June 2021, was quick to dismiss such talk.
"Why should I leave? I said a month ago, I love this club, I like to be here. Why should I leave?," Guardiola told Sky Sports after his team's 2-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday.
"If they don’t sack me I will stay here 100 percent, more than ever. First because I want to stay. It’s something special, more than the contract I have. I said before, I say now, I want to stay and help the club and maintain this level as long as possible."
City are appealing against the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland and the club's hierarchy have insisted they have done no wrong and will prevail.