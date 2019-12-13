Everton interim boss Duncan Ferguson said supporters can expect even wilder celebrations from him if they can pull off a rare Premier League victory at Manchester United on Sunday.
Goodison Park witnessed frenzied celebrations from the former Everton striker last weekend after he guided them to a 3-1 win over Chelsea that lifted them out of the relegation zone and up to 14th.
Everton have won only twice at Old Trafford in the Premier League -- Aug. 1992 and Dec. 2013 -- and Ferguson said ending their poor run would be special.
"Yeah I'm not gonna change, I'm just going to be myself... I'd be on the roof if we could get a win there," Ferguson told a news conference on Friday. "I have a good record against United there, happy days.
"That's what happens when you win, everyone seems happy. The boys have trained well and we're motivated to go again... we've only won one game in the last 20 odd years there."