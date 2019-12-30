SOUTHAMPTON – Southampton striker Danny Ings said he is enjoying football again as his goals in recent weeks and manager Ralph Hasenhuettl's tactical changes have Saints looking up the Premier League table rather than down.
Ings scored the equaliser against Crystal Palace on Saturday for his eighth goal in as many starts to take his overall tally for the campaign to 14, as Southampton climbed to 15th with 22 points from 20 games.
The 27-year-old, who played only 14 games in three years at Liverpool due to a number of injuries, is on course for his best season since returning to his boyhood club in 2018.
"It's a mixture of things. I'm here and enjoying my football again. I feel absolutely loved by the fans and my team. So all that helps," Ings told the club's website.
"I thought we've been great the last three games... we've come a long way and that's the level we need to be at."