City's Vincent Kompany arrives at the stadium before the match against man City. Photo: Reuters/Carl Recine

MANCHESTER – Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany expects to play a part in the club's quest for four trophies this season despite a frustrating injury setback. The City skipper has been out for the past month with what club officials have labelled a “muscular” problem.

No date has been set for the 32-year-old Belgium international's return but Kompany said his previous experience of injury meant he knew how to ensure he returned to action as soon as possible.

“As a human being and an athlete I feel great but I have to deal with certain niggles from over the years,” Kompany told Britain's Press Association on Monday.

“I will deal with it as I always have and then we're back rolling again.”

He added: “I'm not the guy that can give you the timings right now but the key thing is I have a road map as to how best to recover from setbacks. I'll follow that and you'll see me on the end of it as strong as ever.”

City, the reigning English champions, are trying to overhaul Liverpool at the top of the Premier League while still being involved in three other competitions.

They face Chelsea in the League Cup final later this month, Newport or Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fifth round and Schalke in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Vincent Kompany shakes hands with Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp at the end of the match against Manchester City. Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble

“Every season has been special at City but at this point in time, we are that much with our noses into what's been happening day-in, day-out we forget how much of a special season this could be,” Kompany said.

“I want to play my role in making sure everyone realises that and does the right thing. There is still so much to look forward to,” explained Kompany, speaking before hosting a fundraising gala event for his charity Tackle4MCR, which aims to help the homeless in Manchester.

Kompany has helped City win three Premier League titles since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in 2008, but his current deal expires later this year.

“Nobody is making any hasty decisions,” said Kompany. “We have fixtures and fixtures and fixtures coming up - four trophies still to play for - and a contract that still exists.

“That is the key thing. There is no need to look too far beyond. Everybody is relaxed,” he insisted.

Agence France-Presse (AFP)