LONDON – Injured Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford said on Wednesday he would return before the end of the season to help his side's bid for a top four finish in the Premier League.
“Thanks guys, I’ll be back before the season ends to hopefully help my team claim top 4,” the 22-year-old said on Twitter in response to a speedy recovery message from the Premier League.
Rashford suffered a stress fracture shortly after he came off the bench in last week's FA Cup third round replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested on Tuesday it could be months before United's top scorer was fit for training again.
The situation has caused some concern that Rashford could also be doubtful for the Euro 2020 championship starting in June.