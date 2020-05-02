Injury- free Carroll's future on the line

Andy Carroll has beaten the mystery injury that was threatening to end his season — but is now sweating on the resumption of Premier League football and news of Newcastle’s takeover with his contract set to expire.

The 31-year-old has not played since the middle of January due to a hip-related problem, but is understood to be now free of pain and ready to resume full training. The former England striker signed a one-year deal on a low basic wage with appearance incentives last August, and had hoped to win an extension this season.

He has not reached the number of games needed to trigger an automatic renewal, and with his contract up on June 30, the club must inform him by May 16 of their intentions.

It would certainly aid Carroll’s cause if matches were to resume and he was able to prove his form and fitness.