Is there De Ligt at the end of Manchester United's tunnel?

LONDON - Manchester United are ready to offer Matthijs de Ligt an escape route from Juventus if the Dutch defender continues to struggle in Italy.

De Ligt was one of the hottest properties in European football last summer when he turned down a number of clubs to join Juve for £67.5million after leading Ajax to the semi-final of the Champions League.

However, the 20-year-old centre back has failed to adapt during a difficult first season in Serie A and lost his place to Merih Demiral before the Turk was injured in January.

United are understood to be monitoring the situation in case Juve decide to cut their losses. They are aware that the player’s agent Mino Raiola has a reputation for moving his clients on quickly and De Ligt could become available next summer or even sooner.