Jadon Sancho scores the winner at Leicester as Manchester United win three in a row

Leicester — Manchester United collected a third straight win in the Premier League with a first-half Jadon Sancho goal giving them a 1-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power stadium on Thursday.
Sancho provided a cool finish, rounding keeper Danny Ward and slipping the ball home in the 23rd minute after being set up by Marcus Rashford from a Bruno Fernandes break down the right.
James Maddison went close for Leicester with a superb free-kick which brought an excellent save from United's David De Gea but the home side struggled to create chances.
After the break United took few risks and lacked a cutting edge with manager Erik ten Hag deciding to bring on Cristiano Ronaldo in the 68th minute.
Ronaldo, who had been linked with a move away from the club during the transfer window, went close with a bicycle kick and added some life to United's attack.
Leicester had a late chance to level but full-back James Justin blasted high and wide from a promising position on the right as United collected back-to-back away victories.
The win moves United up to fifth with nine points from five matches, six adrift of leaders Arsenal and four behind second-placed Macnhester City. Leicester stay bottom on one point.
