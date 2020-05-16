Jadon Sancho should snub Man United for Liverpool, says ex-Red Glen Johnson

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has advised Jadon Sancho to snub Manchester United and join Liverpool instead. Borussia Dortmund’s Sancho has been in sensational form this season, which has led to speculation that he will be leaving the German Bundesliga for England’s Premier League once the transfer window. Manchester United have been seen as the most likely destination for the Manchester City youth player, but Johnson has told him to move to Liverpool instead. The European champions have been one of the best sides in Europe, and they were a mere two wins away from winning their first league title in 30 years before football across the world was brought to an abrupt halt by the coronavirus pandemic. “Sancho has been linked with almost all of Europe’s top clubs, but from my perspective he’ll surely find it very hard to turn down Liverpool if they come knocking,” said the former England player.

“I know exactly what it means to put on the shirt and for any young English footballer playing at Anfield, it is what you dream of,” he said.

“They’ve got one of the best managers in the world in Jurgen Klopp. They’re European champions and are going to win the Premier League, so it would be very tough to not be seriously tempted if they were after Sancho’s signature.

“If he wants to play in England, no club is able to offer him the success that Liverpool are currently enjoying and that will surely be a big sway towards him going there.

“If he were to go to a club like Manchester United, there would be so much pressure on him to perform as as he walked through the door and for someone so young that’s a lot of responsibility to take on,” said Johnson.