Jadon Sancho to train alone after being exiled from Manchester United squad

Jadon Sancho has been ordered to train away from the Manchester United squad as the club conduct a disciplinary process after his social media outburst after being dropped for the game against Arsenal. United manager Erik ten Hag was unimpressed with Sancho’s conduct in training ahead of the Arsenal game, and the winger was left out of the team completely.

After United were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal, Ten Hag made his reasons for dropping Sancho public, which did not sit well with the 23-year-old. "Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week," he wrote on social media. After a one-on-one meeting between Sancho and Ten Hag this week, the winger deleted the post on X — the social media website formerly known as Twitter.

On Thursday, the club posted on X: “Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue.” It’s not the first time Sancho will be training on his own at United. Last season, he spent three months away from the first team, and his menta health was given as the reason.